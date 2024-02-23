GAA bids for hurling, camogie and football to become Olympic sports

World GAA - the international arm of the association - is seeking to add hurling, camogie and football to the ticket for future Olympic games.

It is launching the first-ever strategic plan for the games overseas at the annual conference this weekend.

According to the Irish Times, the plan aims to broaden the global reach and impact of the sports and secure formal recognition from the International Olympic Committee.

This weekend, the GAA is also set to appoint a new President of the Association.

Advertisement

Jarlath Burns will become the 41st President of the GAA, succeeding Larry McCarthy at the association's annual conference in Newry.

The Armagh man played for his county for thirteen years, winning one Ulster title.

Away from the presidency, 26 motions will be debated and voted on by delegates.

They include increasing penalties for abusive language towards officials, as well as cards issued in normal time being carried forward into extra time.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.