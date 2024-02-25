Play Button
GAA: Cork beat Waterford, Wexford and Clare play out draw

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork 25/2/2024 Cork vs Waterford Cork’s Jack O’Connor celebrates scoring a goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Cork beat Waterford in Division 1A of the Allianz National Hurling League yesterday evening.

That was the first win of the year for the Rebels at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where it finished Cork 1-21 Waterford 1-19.

Cork had been in control of the game before a Waterford comeback, but they managed to stay in front for an important victory.

Jack O'Connor was crucial for Cork as he scored 1-3, while Patrick Horgan chipped in with seven points, six of the scores coming from frees.

Clare and Wexford played out a 0-16 to 1-13 draw, and Kilkenny came from behind to beat Offaly 1-26 to 1-19.

In Division, 1B Galway smashed Antrim by 2-35 to 1-13 in Corrigan Park.

James Cox

