GAA star dies just two days after moving to Australia with his girlfriend

A former GAA star Matthew McGuigan has died just two days after he and his girlfriend had moved to Australia.

The young Irishman died on Saturday December 2, 2023 suddenly after becoming ill.

According to the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old and his partner Clodagh Corr arrived in Sydney last Thursday night.

Known as Matty, the athlete from Cookstown, Country Tyrone played representative Gaelic football in his home country and had already joined Sydney club Cormac McAnallens.

Advertisement

The club posted online that 'Matty had only recently arrived in Sydney with his girlfriend Clodagh, and in his short time spent here, had touched the lives of many that were fortunate enough to have encountered him.'

The GAA star athlete had played at the under-18 level for Tyrone in Ireland's football championship.

The county's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) posted a tribute to their former captain on Twitter.

Advertisement

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that Coiste Chontae Thír Eoghain has learned of the death of Matthew McGuigan, Cill Dreasa. Is le croí trom agus mórbhrón a d'fhoghlaim Coiste Chontae Thír Eoghain faoi bhás Mhaitiú Mhig Uiginn, Cill Dreasa. Matty represented Tyrone… pic.twitter.com/I0d5li7Z0J — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) December 2, 2023

Advertisement

The couple had planned to spend at least six months in Australia to experience a new way of life.

As well as playing Gaelic football, Mr McGuigan was said to have played soccer with his local club Cookstown Olympic.

A GoFundme appeal set up by a McGuigan family friend to provide assistance had already raised almost four times its goal figure by Monday morning.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.