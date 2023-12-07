GAA star who schooled in Tipperary suddenly dies while out for a run

A young hurler John Delaney has died while out for a run

The 28-year-old, also known as Jack was said to have collapsed close to his home in Ballacolla in County Laois and attempts to resuscitate him failed.

According to Tipperary Live, the hurler played for his local Club Clough/Ballacolla in Laois and did so at underage level.

Jack was said to be a former student of the Cistercian College (CCR) in Roscrea, Tipperary and completed his Leaving Cert in 2014.

Advertisement

He also attended the Dublin Institute of Technology.

Shock as young GAA star (28) and former Tipperary secondary school pupil dies while out for a run https://t.co/97CszsngDF — TipperaryLive (@TipperaryLive) December 7, 2023

Advertisement

Prior to his death on Tuesday afternoon, the hurler was said to have worked in his family business.

The Delaney family are reportedly the proprietors of Design Options in Portlaoise and he 'worked in Design Options alongside his father Tim and brother Tom'.

Tipperary Live also report that Tom ran an adjacent coffee shop, called Brew.

John is survived by his father Tim, mother Eileen, brothers and sister Sarah.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.