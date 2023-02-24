Hull City owners interested in buying Dundalk FC

Ahead of tonight’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash with Dublin powerhouse Bohemians, Dundalk FC's owners have confirmed that they are speaking with potential investors.

In a letter to the supporters, the hierarchy says they are in contact with three different groups, with potential investment, shareholding and sale of the club all on the table.

🏁 An open letter to Dundalk FC supporters from the club’s owners.https://t.co/EIl1JEhnyl — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 24, 2023

Advertisement

The owners of English side Hull City have been linked with a purchase of the Oriel Park club, leaving many fans concerned about their future.

Directly addressing this within their letter, it reads: "Firstly, we understand completely that many supporters are concerned about the reports from the UK.

"The recent history of takeovers at Dundalk FC was quite traumatic for all of us. Without any context or information regarding how a potential partnership with another club could work, it is, of course, inevitable that many supporters will be anxious about any further ownership changes.

Advertisement

"We hope that by the time you finish reading this letter, you will understand why we have needed to be cautious about sharing information up to this point. However, we have a bigger responsibility to be open with supporters when they are expressing their genuine concerns."

The timing of the letter is not ideal, with Dundalk’s trip to Dalymount among a full programme of top-flight games this evening.

It continues: "Please do not fear or believe any negative perspectives of possible changes in the ownership group. All decisions will be made with the sole intention of making our club stronger.

"We would like to wish Stevie and the lads all the best tonight against Bohs. Safe travels to everybody making the trip. We also wish all of our boys and girls academy coaches and players great success this year as they prepare to begin their respective campaigns."

Advertisement

Dundalk says they will have an update on the club’s future on Tuesday.

🛣️ We’re on the road for the first time this season. 🎟️ Our ticket allocation for the new Mono Stand has SOLD OUT. 🏁 Bring the noise and get behind the lads!#CmonTheTown pic.twitter.com/yEl9HrGI41 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 24, 2023

Elsewhere tonight, Derry City host newly-promoted Cork City, while reigning champions Shamrock Rovers are away to Drogheda United.

Sligo Rovers make the trip to UCD, and there's a highly-anticipated Dublin derby clash between St. Patricks Athletic and Shelbourne.

All of the fixtures get underway at 7:45 pm.