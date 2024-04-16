I Am Maximus to get official welcome home to Carlow after Grand National victory

Grand National winner I Am Maximus will be given an official welcome home in Co Carlow this evening.

Large crowds are expected to turn out in Leighlinbridge from 5.30 pm as local trainer Willie Mullins described the win as “our All-Ireland” as parading top horses through the village has become a regular habit.

The momentous win means Mullins is close to claiming the British trainers’ title for the first time in 70 years.

The Carlow man would be the second Irish trainer to claim the championship after the late Vincent O'Brien, who secured the title twice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🏆 I AM MAXIMUS HOMECOMING 🏆 Starting at the Lord Bagenal Inn, I Am Maximus will parade through Leighlinbridge tomorrow…… Tuesday April 16 at 5:30pm. We hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/fjYNT5hXma — Willie Mullins (@WillieMullinsNH) April 15, 2024

The £500,000 (€585,000) Grand National prize pot means Mullins leads British rivals Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls with a fortnight left.

Mullins has admitted he would “love” to win the championship.

Advertisement

Last month, Mullins claimed the Cheltenham Festival Champion Hurdle with State Man and the Gold Cup with Galopin des Champs.

He is the first trainer to reach 100 Cheltenham Festival winners.

Galopin des Champs was also given a massive reception in the Carlow village by locals and racing enthusiasts.

Cork jockey Paul Townend, who rode I Am Maximus to victory in the Grand National, has also won the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup this year, becoming the first jockey in 94 years to do so.

He also won an Irish Gold Cup and Irish Champion Hurdle this year.

Speaking on KCLR, Mullins revealed he had to “restrain” himself throughout the race. “But when Paul angled out, my body took over. I started roaring for Paul to come on, which would be unlike me.

“I don’t usually cheer home winners but lucky enough for me to twice to win a race like that. It’s the one people want to win. It’s the one you see on television when you are young. That’s our All-Ireland for the want of a better word.”

Mullins won his first Grand National with Hedge Hunter 19 years ago with Ruby Walsh on board.

I Am Maximus will be meeting fans for an hour this evening.

Meanwhile, Mullins will be running five horses in the Scottish National in Ayr on Saturday.

He added: “If we could manage to keep in front [in the British championship] that would be fantastic. We have to keep the concentration going, claim some of the big prize money and we might just hold on.” The championship ends later this month.

Reporting by Sarah Slater

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.