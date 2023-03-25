Play Button
Ireland suffer demoralising Six Nations defeat in Cardiff

Shaun Connolly
It was a disappointing start to the TikTok Six Nations as Ireland collapsed to a 31-5 defeat against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

In what was a complete contrast to Ireland's previous visit two years ago, a 45-0 victory, today was a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change.

The star of the show was 19-year-old prop Sisilia Tuipulotu. She dominated the Irish front row with her physicality.

The smaller Irish pack had no answer for the Welsh scrum, with the hosts walking their way to the line.

Speaking after the game, Irish captain Nichola Fryday acknowledged that the side was disappointed, but they had to ready themselves for the next fixture against France.

"We will pick ourselves back up and build, we have a huge match against France next week," she said.

"We knew that Wales were going to come out firing in that first half. They capitalized on our errors and we let them build into the game.

"I think, the second half, we came out much stronger and showed a bit more of what we are about. We will take pride from that.

"There is a big week for us next week to fix those wrongs and make sure we are hitting the ground running for next week."

Round two supplies an opportunity for Fryday and her team to play in front of an Irish crowd, with Musgrave Park as the setting.

That fixture kick starts the second week of fixtures, with action underway at 3.15 pm on Saturday, April 1st.

