Irish players abroad: Goals in France and a record Premier League result

A brace in the French top flight and a record Premier League result were among the involvements of Irish players abroad over the weekend.

Olympique Lyonnais have been going through a very difficult season in Ligue 1. However, one of the few bright sparks for the club has been Irish centre-back Jake O'Brien, who signed from Crystal Palace in the summer.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for Lyon.

He scored two goals at the weekend, but Lyon's poor run continued despite his excellent performance. They went down 3-2 to 10-man Lens.

O'Brien's performance got a 7.9 in stats complied by Sofascore of Irish players abroad.

Dara O'Shea is likely to continue to be a key man for the Republic of Ireland, regardless of who the new manager is, and he played his part in a record Premier League win for Burnley at the weekend.

Vincent Kompany's men beat Sheffield United 5-0, with O'Shea starting at centre-back.

The top rated Irish performer was Daire O'Connor in the Northern Ireland Premiership. The Arklow native scored two goals as Glentoran beat league leaders Linfield 4-0.

Left-back Ryan Manning played a key role for Southampton as they beat Cardiff City 2-0 in the Championship, earning him a rating of 8.3.

In the Australian A-League, Jay O'Shea got a rating of 8.1 for a good performance in Brisbane Roar's 2-2 draw with Western Sydney Warriors.

The 35-year-old earned one senior Republic of Ireland cap back in 2008.

Here are the ratings in full:

Daire O'Connor, Glentoran (Northern Ireland): 9.5 Ronan Hale, Cliftonville (Northern Ireland): 8.6 Ryan Manning, Southampton (England): 8.3 Jay O'Shea, Brisbane Roar (Australia): 8.1 Cian Bolger, Larne (Northern Ireland): 8.0 Jake O'Brien, Olympique Lyonnais (France): 7.9 Jamie McGrath, Aberdeen (Scotland): 7.9 Jason Knight, Bristol City (England): 7.9 Dara O'Shea, Burnley (England): 7.7 James McClean, Wrexham (Wales): 7.7.

By James Cox

