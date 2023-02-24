Irish rugby in mourning following the sudden passing of Tom Tierney

The IRFU and Munster Rugby have expressed their great sadness having learned of the sudden passing of Tom Tierney at 46 years old.

As a player, Tom represented Richmond, Garryowen, Munster, Leicester Tigers, Galwegians and Connacht with distinction.

The scrum-half made his debut for Ireland in June 1999, going on to earn eight caps - including four appearances at the 1999 Rugby World Cup where he scored a try in the Pool E win against Romania.

Our thoughts are with the family of Tom Tierney at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 24, 2023

After transitioning into coaching, the Limerick native held head coaching roles with Crescent College Comprehensive SJ, Garryowen, Cork Constitution and the Ireland Club XV side.

He had been employed by the IRFU since 2014, including coaching roles with Ireland u19 and U20 Mens, Ireland Women’s 7s and Ireland Women’s 15s for three years where his honours included a 2015 Women’s Six Nations Championship.

His role as IRFU National Talent Coach had seen him based out of Munster Rugby’s High-Performance Centre since 2021, working with Munster’s Academy players.

Munster Rugby are devastated to learn of the passing of Tom Tierney. A former Munster player, Tom is our National Talent Coach & previously coached Ireland Women, @GarryowenFC & @CorkConRugbyFC. Thinking of his wife Mary, daughters Isabel and Julia and wider family & friends 🌹 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 24, 2023

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: "Everyone in Irish Rugby is deeply shocked to hear of the sudden loss of Tom Tierney.

"Our immediate thoughts are with his wife Mary and daughters Isabel and Julia, as well as his many friends, colleagues and former team-mates.

"Tom was an outstanding scrum-half and his time in the Ireland jersey will always be an immense source of pride for his family and the clubs that supported him on his journey.

"He also amassed an impressive CV as a coach and we were honoured to have him as a colleague in the IRFU from 2014 to present.

"He will be sorely missed."