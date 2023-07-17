Johnny Sexton gets three-match ban but cleared to play World Cup

Johnny Sexton will be free to captain Ireland at the Rugby World Cup despite being handed a three-match ban.

The Leinster out-half was charged with misconduct for his behaviour towards match officials at the Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle on May 20 at the Aviva Stadium.

It means Sexton the 38-year-old fly-half will miss Ireland's Rugby World Cup warm-up matches against Italy, England and Samoa next month.

But he's clear to play in the tournament itself, which begins with a pool match against Romania on September 9th.

Leinster have been fined £7,500 (€8,750) for not exercising reasonable control over their player.

An independent disciplinary committee statement said: “Having regard to the full circumstances of the misconduct and the mitigation which is set out in detail in the written reasons, the disciplinary committee concluded that the appropriate and proportionate sanction was an immediate suspension of three matches.

"He is suspended with immediate effect and cannot play in the following Ireland matches: 1. August 5, Italy; 2. August 19, England; 3. August 26, Samoa.

“He is free to play on August 27 2023.”

