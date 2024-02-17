Katie Taylor fight is 'unlikely to be in Croke Park'

Eddie Hearn has stated that a third installment of Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron is now "unlikely" to be held at Croke Park.

Last Sunday, the promoter declared that the pursuit of fighting at the iconic stadium would end.

Moments after defeating Cameron in the second fight Taylor exclaimed :

"Let's get the trilogy at Croke Park!"

Chatting to BBC Sport Hearn said: "We're considering a number of venues in Ireland but it's unlikely to be Croke Park. It's the issue of aligning TV dates and trying to get it right. We're certainly looking to make sure her next fight is in Ireland and that will be announced in the next couple of weeks."

Croke Park had looked to be on the cards for the first homecoming fight before Matchroom boxing expressed its concerns over high costs.

The decision was eventually made to have the fight at the 3Arena with Croke Park not deemed financially viable.

Eddie Hearn added that the preferred bout is a monumental Taylor-Cameron decider.

However, there is also a possibility that a fight against previous opponent Amanda Serrano takes place.

Hearn said:

"The Serrano fight is still a fight which definitely works, but the first two fights with Cameron were two fight-of-the-year contenders and I think the focus is definitely on the trilogy. The latest would be early June but, in an ideal world, we'd like that to take place in May."

It remains to be seen where the fight will be but boxing fans across the globe will be hoping the Taylor-Cameron decider is the bout that gets the nod.

With plenty of talk about Katie potentially hanging up the gloves if she wins the third installment, fans wait with bated breath for the venue and ticket announcements.

Whether Cameron or Serrano gets the chance, it promises to be another thriller.

