Boxer Kellie Harrington has won gold for Ireland in the lightweight final at the European Games in Poland.

Kellie Harrington is declared the winner over Natalia Shadrina. Photo: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Olympic champion took every round on the judges' scorecards as she beat Serbian Natalia Shadrina in Krakow.

Heavyweight Jack Marley had to settle for a silver medal after losing his final bout to Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

Jack Marley with his silver medal. Photo: Tom Maher/Inpho

By Tomas Doherty

