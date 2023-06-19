Kilkenny woman's dream 'fulfilled' after competing in Special Olympics

A Kilkenny woman has had her "dream come true" after competing at this year's Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

After missing out four years ago due to a broken wrist, Margaret Turley was delighted she could take part this time around.

Since 2003, when the Games were held in Dublin, Margaret has dreamed of taking part in the Special Olympics, according to the Irish Times.

20 years on, at age 33, she is now a member of Team Ireland's women's basketball team.

"I remember when I was at the opening when the Special Olympics came to Dublin and I said to myself that someday I wanted to be able to play in the Special Olympics, and now I am," Margaret said.

The Kilkenny family were out in force at the Games, cheering Margaret on from the sidelines.

Even her one-year-old godchild Aoibh sported a green t-shirt with Margaret's face on it.

Unfortunately, the team lost their opening game on the first day.

"She was so excited, I was afraid she wouldn't be able to sleep with the excitement," her mother Áine told the paper.

Margaret is an ardent supporter of special needs issues. She currently works as an assistant at Ernest & Young having previously lectured to undergraduate social workers at Trinity College

Massive Irish contingent at this year's Olympics

Athletes from 187 different nations are taking part in this year's Special Olympics in Berlin, with 73 Irish set to compete.

They will take part in competitions across 12 sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, equestrian, bowling, bocce, football, golf, gymnastics, table tennis, and swimming.

The Minister of State for Sport was among the supporters at the event who said he would love for the Games to come to Ireland again.

"There have been no approaches about it but I think everyone is remarking that it's 20 years ago this year, and what it did for Ireland," Minister Thomas Byrne (Fianna Fáil) said.

He noted that the daughter of the founder of the Special Olympics, Maria Shriver, joined Team Ireland during the opening ceremony.

"Maria just decided herself she wanted to walk with Team Ireland and all the athletes and everyone was really honoured that she did that," Minister Byrne added.

The Special Olympics will continue until June 25th.

