Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels advance to the All-Ireland Club Senior Hurling Championship final

The line-up for the All-Ireland Club Senior Hurling Championship final has been completed.

Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels have beaten Cushendall of Antrim 1-17 to 1-16 in the last four at Pairc Tailteann.

They'll meet St. Thomas' of Galway in the decider in January. They beat Waterford champions Ballygunner on penalties on Saturday to advance to the final.

O’Loughlin Gaels scorers: Mark Bergin 0-9 (0-5f), Sean Bolger 1-1, David Fogarty 0-2, Conor Heary 0-2, Eoin O’Shea 0-1, Paddy Deegan 0-1, Jack Nolan 0-1.

Cushendall scorers: Neil McManus 0-9 (0-7f), Joseph McLaughlin 1-1, Eoghan Campbell 0-2, Ronan McAteer 0-1, Ryan McCambridge 0-1, Ed McQuillan 0-1, Paddy Burke 0-1.

