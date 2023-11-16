Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh Announces Inter-County Retirement

Padraig Walsh has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling following a stellar career.

Walsh lined out for the black and amber at both the minor grade and u21 level.

He collected two Leinster championships and one All-Ireland title at minor level and one Leinster medal with the u21s.

In April 2012, Walsh was added to the Kilkenny Senior panel as a substitute.

Advertisement

This came in their National Hurling League semi-final against Clare.

He remained on the bench for that game and for the League Final but did collect a League winners' medal following the Cats' win over Cork.

Walsh was left out of the squad for the championship but this did not deter his drive.

He returned the following year and played in the League as Kilkenny secured another title.

Advertisement

He made his first appearance in Leinster championship action later that year in a painful defeat by Dublin.

Walsh rallied to star in midfield as Kilkenny earned a third League title on the bounce.

Biggest Days

Moving into 2014, Walsh won his first Leinster championship and went on to bag his maiden All-Ireland title in a famous replay victory over Tipperary.

In 2015, he repeated the trick and secured a second consecutive Leinster and All-Ireland double.

Advertisement

2016 saw a third Leinster title on the spin but heartbreak came in the All-Ireland final as Tipperary won by nine.

There was consolation for Walsh as he was named in the right wing-back position on the All-Star team.

Walsh claimed a fourth National League medal in 2018.

He would go on to add three more Leinster Championships in 2020,2021 and 2022.

A fourth in a row would also come as Walsh played his part in the Black and Amber securing a 75th Leinster title in 2023.

Following the announcement of Walsh's retirement, Kilkenny GAA said:

"On behalf of Derek Lyng & his management team and Kilkenny County Board, we wish Padraig the very best in his retirement from inter county hurling. Padraig’s achievements and service to Kilkenny GAA speak for themselves."

Walsh ended his Kilkenny career with seven Leinster titles and two All-Irelands and his committment, effort and skill will be missed by all those cheering on the Cats.

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.