PWC Hurling All Stars Announced as Five Kilkenny Stars get the nod

The 2023 PWC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team has been announced.

To nobody's surprise, Limerick has the most players included in the lineup with a whopping seven places.

Dan Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O'Donovan, Will O'Donoghue, Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane are the representatives from the four-in-a-row Treaty side.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny has secured five places following their run to the All-Ireland Final which saw them lose out to Limerick.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy is now an All-Star recipient for the fourth time following another stellar season.

The outrageous save from Clare's Peter Duggan in the All-Ireland semi-final has been heralded as one of the greatest saves seen in Croke Park.

Huw Lawlor and Mikey Butler get the nod in the full-back and right corner-back spots for the Cats.

They are joined by Eoin Cody at corner forward and the evergreen TJ Reid, who takes the centre-forward position.

Advertisement

Reid now moves into the top 10 most decorated All-Stars of all time on the day of his 36th birthday.

Completing the lineup

Clare's John Conlon gets the nod at centre-back with his electric teammate Shane O'Donnell finding a spot at number ten.

Galway's Conor Whelan completes the lineup for this year's All-Star team.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said:

Advertisement

“I am delighted to congratulate the distinguished final 15 who have been selected for a PwC Hurling All-Star for 2023. The high-calibre list of nominations reflected what was yet another thrilling hurling season and this team represents the cream of that considerable crop. To join the illustrious ranks of the heroes who have been honoured with an All-Star since 1971 is a wonderful achievement and something that I am sure will be shared by your families and clubs. I want to thank our partners in PwC for their continuing support of this prestigious scheme and look forward to a great night in the RDS for the presentation banquet that will celebrate a fantastic GAA season."

In addition to the All-Star announcement, The PWC/GAA Hurler of the Year Nominees have been revealed.

Unsurprisingly, Limerick again took a clean sweep.

Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes all the get nod whilst Adam Hogan and Mark Rodgers of Clare are joined by Ciaran Joyce of Cork in the Young Hurler of the Year category.

The hurling and football All-Star teams will be presented with their awards at the RDS in Dublin on Friday, November 17th.

The Players of the Year will also be announced and live coverage of the event is on RTE tv.

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.