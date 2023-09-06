Tipperary's Séamus Callanan announces retirement from inter-county hurling

Tipperary hurler Séamus Callanan has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling following 16 years with the Premier County's senior squad.

Announcing his decision in a statement on Wednesday morning, the Drom and Inch player said representing his county was a privilege and added that he is grateful to have had "such an enjoyable career with so many great memories".

Callanan was part of the All-Ireland winning teams of 2010 and 2016 and went on to captain the side in 2019 when they saw off Kilkenny to claim the All-Ireland title once again.

That year also saw him named Hurler of the Year, adding to his tally of four All-Star awards.

The 34-year-old's statement added: "I wish to thank all the Tipperary players I had the pleasure of calling my teammates since 2008. I have made lifelong friends and feel honoured to have taken to the pitch with some of the greatest hurlers who ever wore the Tipperary jersey.

"I am also grateful to all the managers and backroom teams who gave me so much support and guidance through the years."

He also paid thanks to his club, adding that he looks forward to continuing to line out for Drom and Inch "for many years to come".

Séamus Callanan celebrating with the Liam MacCarthy cup following Tipperary's win over Kilkenny in 2019. Photo: Inphombie

All the very best

"Finally, I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2024. I have no doubt that the players and management have the ability and commitment to bring more success to the county and I look forward to being amongst the Tipperary supporters cheering them on," Callanan added.

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill praised Callanan's "outstanding commitment to Tipperary over a long and distinguished career", adding he leaves the county set-up "with countless memorable moments and a legacy that will inspire future generations of young hurlers not just in Tipperary but across Ireland".

"He owes nothing to Tipperary and I wish him the very best in to the future," Cahill said.

By Muireann Duffy

