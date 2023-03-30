Play Button
League of Ireland to make historic first appearance on Virgin Media

Shaun Connolly
The FAI and League of Ireland have concluded a historic agreement with Virgin Media Television, which will see its first-ever League of Ireland game aired.

Nationwide supporters of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division can look forward to coverage of Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at a sold-out Dalymount Park next week.

The 2023 campaign has witnessed unprecedented attendance at League of Ireland fixtures across the country. There has also been a demand for free-to-air publicity, with three broadcasters now offering live coverage of men's and women's games.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said: "We are delighted to announce this broadcast with Virgin Media TV to add to the coverage provided by our current partners RTÉ and TG4.

"With increased crowds and a great start to the season, it is important that as many people as possible get the opportunity to see live LOI football and Virgin Media’s coverage of such a big fixture will help us engage more fans than ever before."

The move marks a further step in the continued growth of the domestic game. Enhancing domestic popularity is key and this is recognised by the Head of News and Sport at Virgin Media, Mick McCaffrey.

"We are delighted to be broadcasting our first ever SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture and you couldn’t choose a more exciting one than Bohemians versus Shamrock Rovers.

"The league has never been more popular as evidenced by the amount of fans attending matches every week and we are really looking forward to bringing our viewers such a top-class game on Good Friday."

With Rovers still searching for their first win of the season and Bohemians getting off to a flying start, there is plenty at stake when the sides meet to reignite their fierce rivalry.

The action is set to get underway at Dalymount Park at 7.45 pm on Friday, April 7th.

