Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as first-team head coach

Waterford FC have appointed Keith Long as their new first-team head coach.

The former Bohemians chief has replaced Danny Searle in the RSC hot seat and will be in charge of Friday’s visit of Finn Harps.

Long is a vastly experienced coach and spent eight years with the Dublin giants.

Speaking on the appointment, chairman Andy Pilley said: "I’m delighted to welcome Keith to Waterford FC as the club’s new head coach.

"We had a number of very high-profile applicants for the job, but Keith was the stand-out candidate and ticked every box for us.

"Keith is a hugely experienced and respected manager in the League of Ireland, and it speaks volumes about the reputation of Waterford FC that we’ve been able to attract someone like Keith to the role.

"I’m hugely excited for the future and am looking forward to being at the RSC for Keith’s first game on Friday night."

Long is a League of Ireland man who understands the importance of Waterford within the leagues.

"I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Waterford FC," he said.

"It’s a great football club with great tradition and is a real footballing city.

"After meeting the owner and his senior staff, these are exciting times for a club, which has real ambition.

"I’m looking forward to getting started."

A disappointing start to the 2023 campaign see's Waterford in fifth position with 8 points from a possible 15.

Despite losing a solitary game, they trail promotion-rivals Galway United by 10 points, albeit having played one game less.

Long will be hoping for a positive start against Harps at 7.45 pm on Friday at the RSC.