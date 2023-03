Waterford FC appoint Keith Long as first-team head coach

Waterford FC have appointed Keith Long as their new first-team head coach.

The former Bohemians chief has replaced Danny Searle in the RSC hot seat and will be in charge of Fridayโ€™s visit of Finn Harps.

Advertisement

๐—•๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐Ÿค Waterford FC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Keith Long as the clubโ€™s new Head Coach. โžก๏ธ https://t.co/Sqz65ycCpp#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/Gxrw6WrwER โ€” Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) March 29, 2023

Long is a vastly experienced coach and spent eight years with the Dublin giants.

Advertisement

Speaking on the appointment, chairman Andy Pilley said: "Iโ€™m delighted to welcome Keith to Waterford FC as the clubโ€™s new head coach.

"We had a number of very high-profile applicants for the job, but Keith was the stand-out candidate and ticked every box for us.

"Keith is a hugely experienced and respected manager in the League of Ireland, and it speaks volumes about the reputation of Waterford FC that weโ€™ve been able to attract someone like Keith to the role.

"Iโ€™m hugely excited for the future and am looking forward to being at the RSC for Keithโ€™s first game on Friday night."

Advertisement

Long is a League of Ireland man who understands the importance of Waterford within the leagues.

"Iโ€™m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Waterford FC," he said.

"Itโ€™s a great football club with great tradition and is a real footballing city.

"After meeting the owner and his senior staff, these are exciting times for a club, which has real ambition.

"Iโ€™m looking forward to getting started."

A disappointing start to the 2023 campaign see's Waterford in fifth position with 8 points from a possible 15.

Despite losing a solitary game, they trail promotion-rivals Galway United by 10 points, albeit having played one game less.

Long will be hoping for a positive start against Harps at 7.45 pm on Friday at the RSC.

ย