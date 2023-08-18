Play Button
Sport

Lewis Hall set to join Newcastle after agreement reached with Chelsea

Lewis Hall set to join Newcastle after agreement reached with Chelsea
Newcastle have reached an agreement with Chelsea for full-back Lewis Hall, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Newcastle have reached an agreement with Chelsea over a deal for teenage defender Lewis Hall.

The PA news agency understands that talks over the 18-year-old’s move to Tyneside have reached a successful conclusion and that he will become the club’s fourth major summer signing.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe confirmed his interest in Hall at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning and indicated that the move – initially at least – would be on a loan basis.

Eddie Howe says signing Hall would conclude Newcastle’s summer business. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA.
Asked about the player, Howe said: “Let’s wait and see what happens today. He’s a player that I like, very versatile, really good potential.”

Asked further if the move would be on a loan basis after admitting last week that the club would have to be “creative” in following up summer swoops for Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, Howe added: “Yes, I think it is, yes.”

Howe also confirmed that completion of the deal would effectively bring an end to the club’s incoming transfer business.

He said: “I think if we were able to bring a player in, that would be our transfer business concluded unless there were injuries within our own players.”

By Damian Spellman, PA

