Sport

Lionel Messi receives another Athlete of the Year Award for 2023

Lionel Messi receives another Athlete of the Year Award for 2023
Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Lionel Messi has been named Time's Athlete of the Year for 2023.

The award comes on the back of his record breaking debut season with Inter Miami.

After signing for the MLS team in July, Messi went on to help Miami secure its first ever trophy in the Leagues Cup.

The Argentinian also played a key part in their run to the US Open Cup final.

The Argentina captain scored 11 goals in 14 games for Tata Martino's men, with his stunning start to life Stateside almost resurrecting their MLS playoff hopes.

And as a result, Time have announced that Messi is their 2023 Athlete of the Year.

