Liverpool defended like a pub team in Arsenal defeat – Roy Keane

Virgil van Dijk made an error as Liverpool lost their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League, © PA Wire/PA Images
Roy Keane compared Liverpool’s defending in their 3-1 loss to Arsenal to that of a “pub team” and believes neither side will beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Bukayo Saka’s opener was cancelled out by an own goal from Gabriel on the stroke of half-time, but Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a calamitous mix-up between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk to make it 2-1 before Leandro Trossard added a late third for the hosts.

The result saw Arsenal close the gap on leaders Liverpool to just two points, with Manchester City five points off top spot with two games in hand.

Gabriel Martinelli (left) scores after Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk’s mix-up. Photo: John Walton/PA.
“In terms of the intensity from the first whistle to the last from Liverpool, in possession and without, I can’t believe how bad they were,” former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports analyst Keane said.

“Again, credit to Arsenal, they turned up and were at it, but Liverpool defensively, the goals they gave away, like a pub team defending.

“Having watched the game live today, I know that Liverpool have had an off day and Arsenal are still nice on the eye, but I still couldn’t see these two teams finishing ahead of Man City. I just can’t.

“Obviously, I’ve been proved wrong before, but you look where City are, with (Kevin) De Bruyne coming back, (Erling) Haaland’s available, I don’t see them two teams going right till the end.

“I think in terms of keeping up with Man City, I just can’t see it.”

By PA Sport staff

