Ex-Spanish football president Luis Rubiales to stand trial for World Cup kiss

Luis Rubiales has refused to directly apologise for kissing Jenni Hermoso. Photo: PA
Odhrán Johnson
Former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales will stand trial for kissing Jenni Hermoso at last year's Women's World Cup.

Following the incident after his country's victory over England in Sydney in August, Rubiales resigned from his position but denied any wrongdoing.

Hermoso said the kiss wasn't consensual.

Rubiales has been charged with sexual assault and coercion in Spain.

The charge of sexual assault carries a prison term of one year.

Rubiales will be tried alongside current sporting director Albert Luque, former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, and the Spanish Football Federation's head of marketing, Ruben Rivera, for coercion.

Rubiales' bail has been jointly set at €65,000 on the charge of sexual assault. Equally, a further bail of €65,000 has been set for Vilda, Luque, Riveria and Rubiales on charges of coercion.

