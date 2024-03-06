Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Man charged with common assault over Roy Keane headbutt allegations

Man charged with common assault over Roy Keane headbutt allegations
West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Hawthorns, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A 43-year-old man has been charged with common assault over an incident in which football pundit Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted.

Scott Law, from Essex in England, is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London on March 14th, having been charged via post on February 13th.

The charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium in London on September 3rd last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.

Advertisement

By Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (57) denies exposing himself to woman while touching her in Dublin Airport

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí launch investigation after body of woman found in Dublin

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Football rumours: Crystal Palace looking to sell Marc Guehi in the summer

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement