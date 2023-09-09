Man United player Antony appears on TV to deny allegations of violence against women

Manchester United winger Antony has spoken on Brazilian television denying allegations made against him of violence towards women.

The 23-year-old earlier this week was dropped from the Brazil squad after accusations of physical aggression on a number of occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, which are being investigated by police and which he denies.

Since then, Brazilian newspaper Extra has reported that influencer and law student Rayssa de Freitas in May 2022 filed a police report against Antony alleging she sustained injuries in an incident involving the player and another woman after a night out in Sao Paulo.

Antony was dropped by Brazil earlier this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, banker Ingrid Lana told Brazil’s RecordTV that in an incident at Antony’s home in Manchester in October 2022 he “pushed me against the wall, and I hit my head”.

Antony on Monday had issued a statement on Instagram in which he described Cavallin’s claims as “false”, and speaking on Friday on Brazilian network SBT, the forward said: “I have never and I never will (attack a woman)”.

He added: “I am 100 per cent sure that I have never touched a woman. And I will come with the proof. People will see the truth.”

His club on Wednesday released a statement regarding the Cavallin claims that said: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting enquiries.

Club statement. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 6, 2023

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments. As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

United, who have not said whether Antony remains available for selection, had no comment to make when contacted by the PA news agency regarding the subsequent accusations against him that emerged.

In an interview with Brazilian website UOL – which also published photographs and screenshots of messages between the pair – Cavallin claimed she was attacked by Antony “with a headbutt” in a Manchester hotel room on January 15, leaving her with a cut head which needed treatment from a doctor.

Cavallin also alleged she was punched in the chest by Antony, which she claimed caused damage to a silicone breast implant which required corrective surgery back in Brazil.

Another alleged incident is claimed to have taken place at a house on May 8, with Cavallin saying she suffered a cut finger while trying to protect herself, accusing Antony of throwing a glass cup towards her as well as then taking her passport.

Antony, right, in action during Manchester United’s most recent match, against Arsenal last Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Cavallin is said to have filed a report to Sao Paulo Civil Police concerning allegations of physical and verbal abuse by Antony while on holiday in Brazil during June 2022, when she was pregnant, as well as making a separate complaint to Greater Manchester Police.

In his Instagram post on Monday, Antony, who signed for United from Ajax in an £85.5million deal in September 2022, wrote: “From the beginning I have treated this matter with seriousness and respect, providing the necessary clarifications before the police authority.

“However, I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.

“My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal insults from both sides, but I never committed any physical aggression.

“Therefore, I come to vehemently deny the accusations made and inform you that I remain at the entire disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify whatever is necessary.

“I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence.”

