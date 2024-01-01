Play Button
Man Utd's Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt

Donny van de Beek will attempt to revive his career in Germany, © PA Wire/PA Images
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international has made just six Premier League starts for United since moving from Ajax for a reported £35million in 2020.

His only top-flight appearance this term came as an 88th-minute substitute in a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the end of September.

United boss Erik ten Hag recently said countryman Van de Beek needed a move to revive his career.

Frankfurt sports director Markus Krosche told his club’s website: “Donny van de Beek fits our game idea perfectly and is an important piece of the puzzle for our team.

“He brings a wealth of international experience that our young players will benefit from. Donny exudes a goalscoring threat and, above all, should put our attackers in promising positions.”

Van de Beek has made 62 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring two goals.

He spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign with divisional rivals Everton but was restricted to seven outings during that loan spell.

By PA Sport Staff

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.

