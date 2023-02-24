Manchester United see off Barcelona in Europa League classic

Manchester United sealed their place in the draw for the Europa League last 16 after an enthralling 4-3 aggregate victory over Spanish giants Barcelona.

Following a memorable first-leg tie in the Camp Nou, Old Trafford braced itself for yet another famous European night, with a capacity crowd acting as a twelfth man and willing their side over the line.

One week on from that fixture, a 2-2 draw in Catalunya, two of European football's most established outfits locked horns under the famous Manchester lights.

Erik ten Hag's side started the quicker of the two, and Bruno Fernandes had the opportunity to open the scoring after three minutes.

Following a precise through ball from Casemiro, the Portuguese saw his effort saved by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Despite a barrage of early pressure, the home side failed to find the net and found themselves behind after 18 minutes - Fernandes bringing Alejandro Balde down in the box for a penalty.

Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski would covert the spot-kick, leaving United to face the familiar prospect of a European exit to Spanish opposition.

The home side burst out of the blocks in the second half and levelled the tie within 2 minutes of the restart.

Fred expertly controlled a driven pass on the edge of the box and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

The red's second-half performance was a joy to behold, and Brazilian winger Antony secured a huge victory in front of the Stretford End.

The win is already being likened to the victories in 1984 and 2008 against the Spaniards, with the feel-good factor at an all-time high at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s men can now look forward to Sunday’s shot at Carabao Cup glory against Newcastle at Wembley.