Manchester United takeover news: CEO Richard Arnold set to leave amidst Sir Jim Ratcliffe bid

It may well be another international break but the work never stops in and around Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is preparing for United's trip to Merseyside next weekend.

The Red Devils take on Everton as they look for another Premier League victory.

Despite the doom and gloom, United have won 4 of their last 5 games in the league and hope to continue that form against the Toffees.

Advertisement

Ten Hag has more players to work with than usual during an international break, with the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho not called up.

However, there's never a peaceful week at Old Trafford.

Reports suggest that the minority stake set to be taken by Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be ratified next week.

The INEOS chief will take control of footballing operations and is eyeing a new sporting director, with Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman under consideration.

Stepped down

Advertisement

CEO Richard Arnold has stepped down after sixteen years working with the Red Devils.

A club statement from the club this afternoon read:

"Richard Arnold has decided to step down as Chief Executive of Manchester United after 16 years with the club. Patrick Stewart will take over as interim CEO, in addition to his existing role as General Counsel, with Richard continuing to provide transitional support until the end of December. A search process will be carried out for a new permanent CEO."

Advertisement

Patrick Stewart is set to take over the role on an interim basis. He has a wealth of experience, having joined United in 2006, when he became their chief legal officer and general counsel.

Richard Arnold has been at United since 2007. He oversaw huge commercial growth as the club's managing director from 2013 to 2021.

He then replaced Ed Woodward as the CEO and sent this message to supporters following confirmation of his departure:

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve this great football club for the past 16 years," a statement from Arnold read. "Through highs and lows, the constant has been the dedication of our employees and fans. I would like to thank all of them for their loyalty and commitment, and wish everyone associated with the club the very best for the future.”

Ratcliffe is expected to make further changes to the sporting structure after his minority stake is ratified.

It remains to be seen whether this new shake-up can turn the tide of Manchester United's fortune.