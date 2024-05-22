Play Button
Mauricio Pochettino to leave Chelsea after just one year

Mauricio Pochettino, © PA Wire/PA Images
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea FC have "mutually agreed to part ways" after just a single season at Stamford Bridge.

The 52-year-old Argentine manager had a shaky start to his term with the London club but managed to produce a good run of form in the second half of the 2023-2024 season.

In a statement from the club Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career".

Mauricio Pochettino said: "Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come".

Fermanagh's Kieran McKenna, currently the boss of Ipswich Town, has been rumoured as a potential replacement for the outgoing manager.

He's achieved back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League at Portman Road, ending the club's 22-year absence from the top flight.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

