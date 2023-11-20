Mayor of Liverpool writes to Premier League over ‘excessive’ Everton penalty

The Mayor of Liverpool has written to the Premier League over what he says is the “excessive” 10-point penalty handed to Everton for breaching league financial rules.

An independent commission imposed the sanction on the Toffees after the club were found to have exceeded permitted losses over a three-year period by £19.5million, with the decision announced on Friday.

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram has now written to the league’s chief executive Richard Masters to express his “deep concern” over the sanction.

Advertisement

"While I understand and support the importance of upholding the integrity of the sport, it is crucial to ensure that measures are proportionate. I do not believe that this punishment fits the crime." Steve has written to @premierleague following @Everton's 10 point deduction ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dS4ZG7zWnK — Mayor Steve Rotheram (@LCRMayor) November 20, 2023

Advertisement

“The decision to deduct 10 points from Everton is excessive considering the club’s willingness and proactivity in collaborating with the Premier League to ensure all dealings were FFP compliant when it was clear they were close to breaching the rules,” Rotheram wrote.

“There are a number of mitigating factors in Everton’s transgression in relation to debt ceilings that are in effect geo-political and therefore outside of their control.

Advertisement

“As many people have pointed out, the punishment imposed appears severe for the charge in question and sets a new precedent.

'Surpasses previous penalties'

“When compared to sanctions handed to other clubs for financial infringements it surpasses previous penalties.

“In 2010, when Portsmouth entered administration, a case of serious mismanagement, they were hit with only a nine-point penalty. For falling into administration a second time in three years, in 2012, they faced a 10-point deduction. The implication that Everton’s actions are somehow more egregious is frankly ludicrous.

“I completely support the club’s appeal and would urge you to take a more balanced approach and consider alternative forms of punishment that do not unfairly penalise the club’s players and supporters.

“As a founding member of both the Football League and the Premier League, Everton are an important part of the fabric of English football. They deserve to be treated with respect.”

The club immediately indicated they would appeal against the sanction, with the appeal process expected to be completed within the course of the current season.

Everton could also now face compensation claims against them over the case, however, no club has so far commented publicly to indicate their intention to make a claim.

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.