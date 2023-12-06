Multi million euro funding for South East Sporting Facility

A multi-million euro investment for a South East sporting facility has been announced.

The €3.3 million in funding to the Waterford County Board for the redevelopment of Walsh Park under the Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

It follows an earlier investment of €3.75 million that was granted in 2020 which has gone towards the development to date.

Waterford County Board Chairman Sean Michael O'Regan says this is a big step forward.

Advertisement

"3.3million funding is a huge statement of intent.

"There are different funding strands that we have to square away and this is a huge step forward.

"There is other discussions ongoing behind the scenes with Croke Park and with the government aswell for other funding.

"Those talks will continue but this a huge step forward for us."

Advertisement

🚨Breaking News!!🚨

€3.3m allocated @WaterfordGAA for the continued redevelopment of Walsh Park. Many thanks to Minister @ThomasByrneTD for visiting Walsh Park in June, viewing the plans & meeting with Chair Sean O Reagan & Board #Deliveringingovernment #DeliveringforWaterford pic.twitter.com/DRuUihhdGv — Mary Butler TD (@MaryButlerTD) December 6, 2023

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has also welcomed the news this morning.

Advertisement

Senator Cummins said “It was clear to me from my engagement with the county board earlier this year that the allocation of €3.753 million which was granted by government in 2020 under the LSSIF was not going to be sufficient to enable the project to move on to phase two.

"In my opinion it is vital that the momentum and goodwill which has built up around the project is maintained.

"The quality of the work that has been completed to date is fantastic, but I want to see phase two commence without delay.

"I sincerely hope this additional allocation of €3.3 million will give the county board the confidence now to proceed with the next phase of redevelopment.

"Speaking following this morning’s announcement Senator Cummins said “I am delighted that organisations like the Waterford County Board who drove on with their projects are being rewarded for doing so with a significant additional allocation of funding.

"This was a key part of my ask over the past number of months.

"The fact that the Waterford County board have delivered phase one of the redevelopment of Walsh Park in the midst of construction inflation is highly commendable, but I want to see the momentum and goodwill generated continue now into phase two."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.