Munster Rugby partners with down syndrome Ireland Munster branches and Tour de Munster

Munster Rugby has announced a charity partnership with Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster Branches and Tour de Munster.

The partnership is a year-long agreement and will see the DSI Munster branches and the 600km charity cycle benefit from the support and backing of the sporting powerhouse.

Munster Rugby is supporting DSI and Tour de Munster in their remarkable quests to raise vital funds for the six Munster branches of DSI.

Every year, the funds of the Tour de Munster provide a tremendous difference in enabling DSI Munster branches to continue providing much-needed support and services to their members.

The branches deliver 'all-through-life' support to people with Down syndrome and their families. They supply a range of supports, from speech and language therapy to occupational therapy.

The 'Tour de Munster' charity cycle was established 23 years ago. An average of 120 cyclists embark on the journey around various towns and villages of Munster, attempting to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of DSI.

The tour will take place this summer from August 10th to 13th. To date, Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €4 million for DSI Munster branches.

Stopped Cycle with #cyclemeter, on a new route, time 13:31:09, distance 97.10 miles, average 7.18, see https://t.co/qb7lhXlksx. — TourDeMunster (@TourDeMunster) August 7, 2022

Commenting on the charity partnership with Munster Rugby - Barry Sheridan, CEO of DSI, said: "We are absolutely delighted that the Munster branches of DSI and Tour de Munster have been chosen as a charity partner of Munster Rugby this year.

"The partnership will further highlight and support Down Syndrome Ireland’s vital services by spreading awareness and raising much-needed funds."

Linda Gillick is the chairperson of Down Syndrome Tipperary and is overwhelmed with the support.

"We are so grateful for the support of Munster Rugby and the incredible sense of community that Tour de Munster brings to the six Down Syndrome Ireland branches in Munster," she said.

"This partnership will help to further our mission and we look ahead to another successful year."

The 2023 tour de Munster will kick off in Cork City on Thursday, August 10th, and continue over four days around the six counties of Munster before returning to Cork City on August 13th.

For more information on the Tour de Munster, visit www.tourdemunster.com. You can also find it on Facebook or follow the tour on Twitter @TourDeMunster.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland, see www.downsyndrome.ie. You can keep up to date with Munster Rugby on www.munsterrugby.ie