Newcastle vs Man City - Team News and Preview

Newcastle are still heavily laden with injuries throughout their squad as they look to get one over on Pep's Manchester City.

The latest addition to the list is Joelinton who looks likely to miss six weeks of action.

The Brazilian midfielder suffered a thigh injury last weekend.

He joins Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, and Joe Willock to name a few of the players missing for the Magpies.

Advertisement

On the blue side, Erling Haaland is still sidelined with a foot injury, as is John Stones but Jack Grealish could make a return following illness.

Jeremy Doku is also back for the Citizens.

The major boost for City is the long-awaited return of maestro Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian made his mark in his first game back, grabbing an assist in the FA Cup tie against Huddersfield.

History

Advertisement

Recent history between the two is not on Newcastle's side with the Magpies only beating City once in the last 32 Premier League meetings.

That was way back in January 2019 when they won 2-1 at home.

Fans of the Toon Army will be hoping for a repeat of that today.

The teams have already met twice this season, with City winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture in August but losing 1-0 in the EFL Cup at St James' Park three weeks later.

Advertisement

Newcastle have lost five of their last six in the league.

Man City are looking for a third win in a row, having won just one of their six games before this run.

City currently lie in 3rd place but can go within two points of Liverpool with victory this evening.

An unlikely win for Newcastle would see them leapfrog Man United and Brighton into 7th place.

It remains to be seen if this is one of the (almost inevitable)long City-winning runs as they look to secure a record-breaking fourth league title in a row.

De Bruyne will look to inspire the Blues as they chase down the Reds.

Kick-off at St.James Park is at 5.30pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.