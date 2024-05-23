Pádraig Amond stuns RSC in epic comeback against Drogheda United - Match Report

Pádraig Amond was this week's hattrick hero at the RSC as Waterford FC came from 2-0 behind to beat Drogheda United 4-2.

The last time these two sides faced off, Waterford were the convincing victor with a 4-1 victory at Weaver Park.

Both teams adopted their usual style of play in the first half. Drogheda played the ball down the wings to cross into the Blues' box, while Waterford displayed their usual counter-attacking style with tricky footwork from the wings.

The Blues' game got off to a bad start when Harvey Macadam had to be substituted in the fifth minute due to injury.

Lightening almost struck twice for Waterford in the 7th minute as Robbie McCourt was taken to the sideline following a bad fall. Fortunately, he returned to the pitch soon after.

Drogheda were very much controlling the game in the opening 30 minutes, with an early chance falling to Frantz Pierrot, who couldn't quite convert.

Maleace Asamoah found some space following a good ball from Ben McCormack. With Pádraig Amond having found space in the box, Asamoah instead went for goal. Ultimately, the shot was directed right towards Drogheda goalkeeper Andrew Wogan.

Drogheda's steady defensive play paid dividends in the 20th minute. A long ball was found by Adam Foley, who converted to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

Moments later, Foley almost found the back of his own net when a Waterford freekick was swung into the box and Foley made contact with it to just nip in the far side of the post.

In the 24th minute a golden opportunity presented itself to the Blues as a pass from Rowan McDonald to Amond forced a save before the follow up from Asamoah was cleared off the line.

Drogheda United continued their attacking play with a number of other crossing opportunities before heading in at the break 1-0 up.

The second half started poorly for Waterford with a great goal from Drogheda's Steve Zishim Bawa finding the back of the net to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

However, this seemed to have lit a spark under the Blues as in the 54th minute Christie Pattisson found Ben McCormack who then played the ball to striker Pádraig Amond to get a goal back for Waterford.

The wingers managed to connect with Amond again just five minutes later. This time Asamoah squared the ball to Amond in the box in a brilliant piece of counter attacking play to level the game at 2 goals a piece.

Following this, Waterford sprung into life. Play was quicker and passes were sharper. It was like a brand new team had entered the game.

Amond wasn't long becoming the second player in two games to score a hattrick at the RSC. In the 68th minute a number of crosses into the box finally found the striker who tapped the ball passed the keeper to put the home side in front 3-2.

A similar situation happened again the 74th minute as a number of hits into the box eventually found Waterford defender Darragh Power this time to but the home side in front and finish the game 4-2.

Waterford's next game is at home against Bohemians on Friday, 31 May at 7:45 pm. The last time the two teams faced each other the Blues came away from Dalymount Park with a 1-0 win.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.