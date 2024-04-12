Peter O'Mahony signs new one-year contract with Munster

Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony is to remain at Munster for another season.

Following Ireland's success in retaining this year's Six Nations title, there was speculation O'Mahony may call an end to his playing career.

However, Munster and the IRFU confirmed on Friday that the 34-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the province.

Sharing the news on Instagram, O'Mahony wrote: "After plenty of thought I'm delighted to have the opportunity to sign on for 1 more year with Munster and the IRFU.

"It's been a decision I've had to make with my coaches and more importantly my family and I feel it's the right thing for me to do.

"I feel there's more left in me to give."

He added: "All I have ever tried to do is my best for my province and country and that’s what I’ll continue to do over the remainder of this season and next.

"Who knows what lies ahead, but I’ve had nothing but great years and I will endeavour to make this last chapter of my playing career the best of all."

