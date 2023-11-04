Premier League - Saturday Preview. Maguire and Evans to Start

It's another full day of fixtures in the English Premier League.

At 12.30 Fulham host struggling Manchester United at Craven Cottage in today's early kick-off.

Casemiro is set to miss the game for the Red Devils after being substituted during the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup earlier this week. Harry Maguire and Johnny Evans are set to start for United.

Fulham are also off to a poor start with just 12 points taken from their opening 10 games.

Advertisement

Issa Diop, Kenny Tete and Adama Traore remain sidelined for the Cottagers who have failed to spark in front of goal this season.

Indeed, only Palace, Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United have fewer goals than Fulham's nine. Rodrigo Muniz is named to lead the line for Fulham.

Afternoon Games

In the 3 o'clock kick-offs, Brentford face West Ham. The Bees have yet to drop any points against the Hammers since their promotion, scoring twice in each game thus far.

Crystal Palace go to Burnley who have only managed one win in a difficult start for the newly promoted side.

Advertisement

It's a tussle between two managers at different ends of their careers with Kompany's only really beginning whilst Roy Hodgson takes charge of his 501st game of an English club. Kompany will be hoping his side can take advantage of Palace's injury woes and possibly move out of the relegation zone.

Everton are at home to Brighton as the Toffees seek to win two games on the bounce following their surprise 1-0 win over West Ham last time out. Brighton have had a mixed start as they try to find the balance between the Premier League and the Europa League. Evan Ferguson could lead the line again with Danny Welbeck still out.

Wolves will look to extend their unbeaten run as they travel to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United. Wolves are unbeaten in the league since they lost to Liverpool in mid-September but Sheffield United go into the game with zero wins and just one point.

Top of the Table

Manchester City should make easy work of Bournemouth who sit just above the relegation zone. City will go to the summit with a victory and then eagerly tune in to hope Arsenal drop points away to Newcastle.

Advertisement

It's a 5.30 pm kickoff on Tyneside. The Magpies are enjoying a great battle in the Champions League group of death and can move closer to the top 4 should they beat Arsenal.

The Gunners are set to be without Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe but will have no fear having beaten Newcastle 2-0 away back in May. It should be a cracker and likely today's game of the day.

Keep up to date with all the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.