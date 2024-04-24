Play Button
Rafael Nadal casts doubt on chances of playing at French Open

Rafael Nadal speaks at a press conference in Madrid, © Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rafael Nadal has cast doubt on the likelihood of a farewell appearance at the French Open.

The 14-time champion returned to action in Barcelona last week after suffering another hip issue at his comeback tournament in January following a year out.

Nadal defeated Flavio Cobolli before losing to Alex De Minaur in the second round and is now preparing to play at the Madrid Open.

But, at a press conference ahead of the tournament, Nadal gave a downbeat assessment of his current physical state.

The 37-year-old told reporters in the Spanish capital: “Some moments I find myself enjoying being on court, playing against the best players again and I feel myself more or less competitive, and other moments I feel limitations and it’s difficult.

“If I arrive in Paris the way I feel today, I will not play. I will play Roland Garros if I feel competitive. If I can play, I play. If I can’t play, I can’t. It won’t be the end of the world or the end of my career. I still have goals after Roland Garros, like the Olympics.”

Nadal has said on several occasions this is set to be his final season on tour, but so far it has not panned out the way the Spaniard would have hoped.

He is set to take on 16-year-old American wild card Darwin Blanch in the first round on Thursday in front of his home fans.

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

