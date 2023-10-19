Santa Claus? Former Ireland star Jonathan Walters giving out classic football boots till X-mas

Former Republic of Ireland international Jonathan Walters is sharing tens of football boots to fans until Christmas.

The former Stoker hitman revealed he has boxes full of football boots and he had nothing to do with them.

Walters who retired in 2019 posted on X: Going through some boxes full of boots. Some absolute classics…Anyone want a pair?

His posts on the social media platform has gathered lots of shares as many fans flock to his page to see if they can get free boots.

Walters also shared that some of the boots were Prototype like a blacked our Adidas boots.

Adidas Blacked Out Prototype

You will not find another pair of these in the world like this. (I think!) https://t.co/qzEhbbMPuC pic.twitter.com/70Ltpq2xiD — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) October 18, 2023

Jonathan Walters also shared why he would be sharing the boots till Christmas: This has gone a bit mental so what I’ll do is give away a pair each week until Christmas. I’m a size 10. Nike fit perfectly for me 10-10.5...Adidas fits a small 10. Let me show you what I’ve got…

Walters scored five times for the Republic of Ireland in 2015 during their successful UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, and was acknowledged with that year's FAI Senior International Player of the Year award.

