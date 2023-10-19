Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Santa Claus? Former Ireland star Jonathan Walters giving out classic football boots till X-mas

Santa Claus? Former Ireland star Jonathan Walters giving out classic football boots till X-mas
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Former Republic of Ireland international Jonathan Walters is sharing tens of football boots to fans until Christmas.

The former Stoker hitman revealed he has boxes full of football boots and he had nothing to do with them.

Walters who retired in 2019 posted on X: Going through some boxes full of boots. Some absolute classics…Anyone want a pair?

Advertisement

His posts on the social media platform has gathered lots of shares as many fans flock to his page to see if they can get free boots.

Walters also shared that some of the boots were Prototype like a blacked our Adidas boots.

Advertisement

Jonathan Walters also shared why he would be sharing the boots till Christmas: This has gone a bit mental so what I’ll do is give away a pair each week until Christmas. I’m a size 10. Nike fit perfectly for me 10-10.5...Adidas fits a small 10. Let me show you what I’ve got…

Advertisement

Walters scored five times for the Republic of Ireland in 2015 during their successful UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, and was acknowledged with that year's FAI Senior International Player of the Year award.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Watch: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah speaks on Israel-Gaza conflict

 By Beat News
News 2

Wexford woman pleads guilty after XL bully attack that left young boy disfigured

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Storm Babet: Clean-up operation after hundreds of Cork homes damaged in floods

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement