Saudi Arabia has been chosen to host the Club World Cup in December.

It will feature the winner of the Champions League with Real Madrid as the current holder.

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia will host the Club World Cup in December. pic.twitter.com/xKrPJKgDXU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 14, 2023

The FIFA council, which is made up of representatives from all of the continental confederations, unanimously selected the Middle East state as the host for the event.

The tournament is scheduled to run from December 12th to 22nd and was first contested in 2000 as the FIFA Club World Championship.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly going to bid to co-host the 2030 men's World Cup with Egypt and Greece.