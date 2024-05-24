Shelbourne extend league lead with win over Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne have extended their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table with a win over third-placed Shamrock Rovers.

Shels travelled to Tallaght for the 8pm kick-off, where Will Jarvis netted twice to seal the win for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Galway United took a home win over Dundalk to put them just one point behind Rovers.

At the Brandywell, Derry City and Sligo Rovers played out a 2-2 draw, as did Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic at Dalymount Park.

