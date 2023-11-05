South East brings home six Camogie All Stars

Six Camogie All Stars are returning to the South East this weekend after the annual ceremony in Croke Park.

All-Ireland 2023 runners-up Waterford took three awards, with Vikki Falconer, Lorraine Bray and Beth Carton each winning a PwC All Star.

Karen Kennedy and Cáit Devane were Tipperary's award winners, with Denise Gaule representing Kilkenny as their sole winner.

Waterford's Beth Carton took home the PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year Award, as voted by her peers.

Speaking at the Croke Park ceremony, Camogie Association Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said;

2023 has been an extraordinary year, and we are delighted to pay tribute to the outstanding achievements and exceptional talent of our players. We proudly celebrated a record-breaking year for camogie, with over 30,000 ardent supporters in attendance at our All-Ireland Championship Finals in Croke Park. This milestone further amplifies the recognition of our talented players deserve.

The gong for Camogie Manager of the Year went to All-Ireland-winning Matthew Twomey of Cork, who led the Rebels to victory over the Déise in his final game as manager.

