Sunday sport: Dublin and Kerry face off in All-Ireland women's football final

Gaelic Games

Dublin and Kerry contest the 50th All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Final today.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 4 pm.

Kerry has not won the Brendan Martin Cup in 30 years. Dublin's last title was claimed in 2020.

Proceedings begin with the Junior final involving Down and Limerick from 11.45 am.

The Intermediate decider is between Kildare and Clare and that starts at 1.45 pm.

Soccer

Chelsea and Liverpool kick off their Premier League seasons today.

Chelsea were 12th last term and are now managed by Mauricio Pochettino. Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

That game kicks off at Stamford Bridge at 4.30 pm.

Tottenham Hotspur begins life without Harry Kane away to Brentford in the first game of the day from 2 pm.

In Scotland, champions Celtic kick-off away to Aberdeen from Noon.

Here at home in the League of Ireland Premier Division, Derry City welcome Drogheda United to the Ryan McBride Brandywell for a 6.30 pm kick off.

Golf

England's Charley Hull and Lilia Vu of the United States share the top spot on 9 under par going into the final round of the Women's Open at Walton Heath.

Stephanie Meadow is inside the top 20 on 1 under par. Leona Maguire is 2 over.

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for sixth going into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour in Memphis.

He is 9 under par, five shots behind the leader, American Lucas Glover.

