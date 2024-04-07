Sunday sport: Football championships start, United host Liverpool

Soccer

It's as you were in the Scottish Premiership title race after a thrilling Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic ended 3-3.

Celtic twice had the lead having been 2-nil up at half time with Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah putting them 3-2 in front in the closing stages.

But Rabbi Matondo's 93rd minute goal secured the hosts a draw at Ibrox.

______________________________________

Advertisement

Liverpool can once again go top of the Premier League table this afternoon.

They take on bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford where there is a 3.30pm kick-off.

United won 4-3 after extra-time when these two met in the FA Cup last month.

Elsewhere, bottom side Sheffield United host Chelsea from 5.30pm and then at 6pm Tottenham entertain Nottingham Forest.

Rugby

Advertisement

Munster have fallen at the last 16 hurdle in the Investec Champions Cup this afternoon.

They couldn't find a way past the Northampton Saints with the home side winning 24-14 at Franklin's Gardens.

______________________________________

Ulster and Connacht are both in action in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup today. Richie Murphy's side are facing Montpellier where they trail 17-12 after an hour.

Advertisement

Later on, the Westerners are also in France where they play Pau at 5.30pm.

GAA

The Ulster Senior Football Championship gets underway this afternoon. Monaghan take on Cavan in a preliminary clash at

Clones from 4pm.

________________________________

There are three games down for decision in the opening round of the Leinster Football Championship.

Wexford are at home to Carlow from 2.30pm, Meath travel to Longford for a 3pm throw-in and Westmeath come up against Wicklow half an hour later.

_________________________________

The Munster Football Championship has got underway with two quarter-finals taking place this afternoon. Waterford and Tipperary is at Fraher Field while Cork are taking on Limerick.

_________________________________

Mayo are in New York ahead of getting their Connacht Football Championship campaign underway this evening.

It's an 8pm Irish time throw-in at Gaelic Park.

Before that, Leitrim and Sligo meet in Carrick-on-Shannon at 3.30pm.

_________________________________

Kildare lead Tyrone 2-4 to 0-6 at half-time in their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One final at Croke Park.

Armagh and Kerry meet in the Division One decider from 3pm.