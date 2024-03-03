Sunday sport: Lavin wins heat to book semi-final spot; Premier League brings Manchester derby

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

Athletics

A personal best of 7.90 seconds saw Sarah Lavin win her heat in the 60m Hurdles at the World Indoor Championships on Sunday morning.

The Limerick woman will be back in semi-final action at 7.40 pm.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Women's 4x400m Relay team has come fourth in their heat, posting a national record of 3 minutes 28.45 seconds.

However, it wasn't enough for Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, and Sharlene Mawdsley to automatically qualify for the semi-final.

Soccer

It's derby day in Manchester as United face City in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Red Devils are 15 points behind the defending champions going into the game.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 3.30 pm.

Before that, Burnley need a win over Bournemouth if they're to keep their survival hopes alive, with the game at Turf Moor getting underway at 1 pm.

***

Celtic can go top of the Scottish Premiership and one point clear of Rangers this afternoon.

However, they've left themselves with a mountain to climb, as they're currently 1-0 down and a man down away to Hearts at half-time.

Gaelic Games

Monaghan host fellow relegation strugglers Galway in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League this afternoon, with a throw-in at 3.15 pm.

Before that, old rivals Kerry and Tyrone meet in Fitzgerald Stadium from 1.15 pm.

***

Kildare will be hoping to stop the rot in Division 2 when they travel to take on Cork.

They get underway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 3.30 pm.

Fermanagh and Armagh play their postponed fixture at Brewster Park at 2 pm, while at the same time, it's Donegal v Louth.

***

It's a 1 pm start in the opening game of the day in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies Football National League, with Armagh welcoming Kerry to the Athletic Grounds.

An hour later, Dublin are away to Waterford, and Galway play Meath.

Golf

Shane Lowry and David Skinns both shot a five-under-par 66 to share the lead heading into the final round of the Cognizant Classic.

American Austin Eckroat is alongside them on 13-under-par at the PGA National in Florida – three clear of the chasing pack.

Rory McIlroy, who started the day tied with Lowry and Skinns, dropped six shots off the pace with a 72.

