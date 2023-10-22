Sunday sport: Leinster look to make it perfect weekend for the provinces; US Grand Prix

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

Soccer

There's just one game in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa have the chance to cut the gap to the top four to just one point.

They face West Ham at Villa Park where kick-off is at 4.30pm.

***

Chelsea can join Manchester City at the top of the Women's Super League table this afternoon.

The Blues know a win over Brighton will see them go level on points with City.

Kick-off in that game is at 2pm.

Elsewhere, Manchester United lead Everton 1-0 after their fixture got underway 1pm.

Later, West Ham host Liverpool at 3pm and the late game of the day sees Arsenal make the trip to Bristol City at 6.45pm.

***

Celtic can regain their seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

They face Hearts at 2.15pm, looking to keep up their unbeaten league campaign.

***

Here at home, Shamrock Rovers can take another step closer to retaining the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title tonight.

They face Drogheda United in their rescheduled game which was called off on Friday due to Storm Babet.

Kick off in Tallaght Stadium is at 8pm.

A win for Rovers would move them six points clear at the top with a game in hand over Derry City and St Pats, who sit in second.

Elsewhere, UCD and Cork City will meet in Dublin at 3pm in their rescheduled fixture.

Rugby

Leinster will look to make it four wins from four for the Irish provinces on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship this afternoon.

Leo Cullen's men begin their campaign away to the Glasgow Warriors, with kick-off at 4pm.

The only other game today sees the Scarlets travel to South Africa to take on the Bulls, where there's a 2pm start time.

GAA

There are county finals in both hurling and football being played around the country on Sunday.

Among the standout games is the Dublin Senior Football decided between All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden St Enda's.

There are also two fixtures being played in the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship, with Offaly's Tullamore meeting Summerhill from Meath, while St Loman's from Westmeath host Wexford's Shelmaliers in Mullingar.

Formula One

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is on pole for today's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

McLaren's Lando Norris joins him on the front row, followed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in third and Leclerc's teammate Carlow Sainz in fourth.

Further back in sixth is Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who, despite a frustrating qualifying session on Friday, took the win in Saturday's sprint race.

Today's race gets underway at 8pm Irish time.

Golf

Tom McKibben is three-under-par through 14 holes of his final round of the Andalucia Masters.

That leaves the Northern Irishman six-under all round and in a tie for 40th, 10 shots off the lead that's held by Matthias Schmid of Germany.