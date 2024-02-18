Sunday Sport: Tyrone face Galway, Manchester United travel to Luton

There are two key games in the Premier League, while there is also action from the Allianz Football League.

Soccer

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is urging his players not to get bogged down by the thought of their Premier League relegation battle.

They're bottom of the table - seven points from safety - ahead of today's clash with Brighton at Bramall Lane.

Then at 4:30, Luton Town host Manchester United in the main game of the day.

Rangers have the opportunity to go top of the Scottish Premiership table today.

They're away to St. Johnstone where they lead 1-0 at half-time.

The visitors started the day just a single point behind leaders Celtic.

Brighton are hosting Liverpool in today's early WSL game which is 0-0 at the break.

They've just kicked off between Everton and West Ham and at 2 Tottenham take on Aston Villa.

GAA

Tyrone and Galway are both looking to pick up much-needed wins in the Allianz National Football League this afternoon.

They meet in the only Division 1 clash of the day with the action underway in Omagh at 1:45 pm.

In Division Two Kildare hosts Armagh at 3:45 pm, while before that Meath are under pressure as they welcome Louth to Pairc Tailteann from 2 pm.

Neighbours Cork welcome Waterford to Pairc Ui Rinn in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies Football National League this afternoon.

Throw-in is at 2 pm, while at the same time, Dublin takes on Galway at Parnell Park and Ashbourne hosts the meeting of Meath and Armagh.

Rugby

Ulster will look to make it a clean sweep for Irish sides in the URC this weekend.

Dan McFarland's side are away to Ospreys from 3 o'clock.

Swimming

Daniel Wiffen is looking to add another world medal to his collection this afternoon.

The Irishman goes in the final of the 1500m Freestyle at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha just before 4:15.

Just before that Mona McSharry is in her third final of the week as she swims in the 50m Breaststroke decider.

This evening the 4x100m men's medley relay team will be in the pool.

