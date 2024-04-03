Play Button
Tickets for Bohemians charity match against Palestine go on sale

SOCCER Bohemians, © PA Archive/PA Images
Tickets for a friendly between Bohemians FC and the Palestinian women's national team have gone on sale.

The Dublin club will host the fixture, which will raise funds for charities Palestine Sport for Life, Medical Aid for Palestinians, and Aclai Palestine.

The game will be staged at Bohs' Dalymount Park on Wednesday, May 15th.

The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland said it will be the first time the visiting squad has played in Europe.

Bohemian FC said the event highlights human rights violations in occupied Palestine as well as the 76th anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinian refugees during the war surrounding the creation of Israel, an event called the Nakba, or catastrophe.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, said: “I am very proud to welcome our women’s football team that will be playing in Ireland for the first time in its history. I am thrilled to work with Bohemian FC who facilitated this match for the first time in Europe.

“There is no better way to commemorate the Nakba than by having our national team come to one of the few countries in Europe that is constant and consistent in its solidarity with our just cause.

“Thank you, Ireland, thank you to the Irish people, and thank you Bohemian FC.”

Matt Devaney, president of Bohemian FC said: “We want this to be a very special few days for the Palestinian team and the delegation visiting Ireland.

“We look forward to welcoming the Palestinian team to Dalymount Park and hope the Irish public get behind this occasion and our efforts to raise a substantial sum to assist and highlight the plight of people in a truly dire situation.”

Bohemians chief operating officer Daniel Lambert said: “While the game in Dalymount Park will be the highlight and send out a strong message of solidarity to the Palestinian people from Ireland, having received great support from Dublin businesses and service providers, we are also working on a schedule for the Palestinian team and visiting delegation that will include cultural visits.

“We look forward to welcoming them to Dublin and to Dalymount Park in what we hope will be an occasion to remember for all involved.”

Tickets for the game went on sale on Wednesday morning, with adult tickets priced at €40 while concession tickets are €20.

Bohemian FC said those who are not in a position to attend but who wish to make a donation or purchase a non-attendance ticket for the fundraiser can do so on its ticketing site.

Reporting by Cillian Sherlock, PA

