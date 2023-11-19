Play Button
Tiger Woods returns to golf action later this month

The Open 2022 – Day Two – St Andrews, © PA Archive/PA Images
Tiger Woods is set for a return to golf with the PGA Tour by playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods underwent ankle surgery in April after withdrawing from The Masters, and has not played competitively since.

The 47-year-old is host of the invitational event at Albany, which begins on November 30th.

The TGR Live X account confirmed that Woods will take the 20th and final playing place in the event, being joined by exemptions Justin Rose and Lucas Glover.

Other players set to take part include Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland.

 

By PA Sport staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

