Two Premier League players arrested over allegation of rape

Two Premier League players arrested over allegation of rape
Two Premier League players were arrested at the weekend in relation to an allegation of rape.

Police said two 19-year-old men were arrested after a report of a rape was made to them last Friday, April 19th.

The first man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of aiding and abetting a rape, while a second man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape, the police said.

Police said both men have since been released on police bail.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/ or visit Rape Crisis Help.

Reporting by Dave Higgens and Jamie Gardner, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

