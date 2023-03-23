Play Button
Sport

Watch as Irish Rugby players surprise Gary Ringrose at his house

Watch as Irish Rugby players surprise Gary Ringrose at his house
Shaun Connolly
The Irish Men's Senior Rugby team completed a historic Grand Slam in Dublin during Saint Patrick's Weekend, seeing off England in a titanic encounter.

The result set off wild celebrations across the country and ensured a memorable Paddy's weekend for the Irish at home and abroad.

The players spoke openly about their excitement to begin their celebrations, with a lively few nights expected.

As you can see from this hilarious video posted across social media, the victorious team are not ready to call it a day just yet.

Warning. Vulgar language throughout. *

Ringrose was unwilling to head out for a 4th-day of celebrations, leading to his teammates popping around to his house instead!

Saturday's victory marked the first Grand Slam secured in Dublin. It was also the final game in the illustrious tournament for captain Johnny Sexton.

Speaking ahead of the game, Sexton was focused on the remaining games in his career.

"You know, you do feel that sense of occasion - this is the last Six Nations Game, but there is so much ahead, please god," he said while speaking during media day.

"Stay lucky and avoid injuries. Hopefully, there is a World Cup ahead, and hopefully, there are some knockout games with Leinster in the Aviva.

"I'm trying to get away from the fact that it's this big last time. It's just a cup final and that's all we're thinking about."

Focus now turns to France and the prospect of more glory under Andy Farrell.

 

 

